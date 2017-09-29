Metro's National Night Out events canceled

Las Vegas Metro police said all National Night Out events have been canceled for Tuesday after a deadly mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

National Night Out that was scheduled to be held at the following locations have been canceled:

Bolden Area Command: Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J. Street, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Convention Center Area Command: Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Area Command: Fremont Street between 7th and 9th streets, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enterprise Area Command: Albertsons, 7975 Blue Diamond Road, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northeast Area Command: Walnut Recreation Park, 3075 Walnut Road, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northwest Area Command: Mountain Crest Park, 4701 North Durango Drive, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

South Central Area Command: Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 South Las Vegas Boulevard, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Valley Area Command: Downtown Summerlin, Park Center Drive, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

National Night Out started with people leaving their porch lights on and it grew into a national show of neighborhood unity. The events are designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for anti-crime programs, and provide communities with information on how to protect their neighborhoods. The department said it is partnering with neighbors in Las Vegas to host the event.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.