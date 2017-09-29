Metro to host National Night Out

Las Vegas Metro police will hold several events at various area commands on Oct. 3 for National Night Out.

National Night Out started with people leaving their porch lights on and it grew into a national show of neighborhood unity. The events are designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for anti-crime programs, and provide communities with information on how to protect their neighborhoods. The department said it is partnering with neighbors in Las Vegas to host the event.

National Night Out will be held at the following locations:

Bolden Area Command: Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J. Street, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Convention Center Area Command: Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Area Command: Fremont Street between 7th and 9th streets, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enterprise Area Command: Albertsons, 7975 Blue Diamond Road, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northeast Area Command: Walnut Recreation Park, 3075 Walnut Road, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northwest Area Command: Mountain Crest Park, 4701 North Durango Drive, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

South Central Area Command: Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 South Las Vegas Boulevard, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Valley Area Command: Downtown Summerlin, Park Center Drive, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People who live in Southeast Area Command should contact the station for an event near them.

Special guests will appear at some of the events including Sheriff Joe Lombardo at Downtown Area Command, Commissioner Lawrence Weekly at Enterprise Area Command, Councilmembers Stavros Anthony and Michele Fiore and Commissioner Larry Brown at Northeast Area Command.

