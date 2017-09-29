Human remains found south of Las Vegas

Authorities said they are investigating after human remains were found south of Las Vegas Friday.

According to a spokesperson for Red Rock Search and Rescue, the team was assisting Metro police on a search for a missing person in the area of Horizon Ridge and Ray Boulevard. During the search the team found remains.

Metro's Missing Person Section and the Clark County Coroner's Office were notified once it was determined that the remains were human, the spokesperson said.

Further details were not immediately released.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the person.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.