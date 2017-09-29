The Latest: Attorney: 'No doubt' OJ Simpson going to Florida - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The Latest: Attorney: 'No doubt' OJ Simpson going to Florida

O.J. Simpson during his parole hearing in Nevada. (Sholeh L. Moll-Masumi) O.J. Simpson during his parole hearing in Nevada. (Sholeh L. Moll-Masumi)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

O.J. Simpson's lawyer says the former football star will live in Florida as planned after being released from a Nevada prison.

Malcolm LaVergne tells The Associated Press that there's "no doubt" Simpson is going to Florida. It's not clear where. He says the timing of Simpson's release is up to authorities and he doesn't know when it will be.

Citing safety concerns, Nevada prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast says Simpson could be kept at a corrections facility for several weeks if necessary.

A state parole board in July set Sunday as the date for Simpson to walk free.

Simpson has been behind bars since 2008 for armed robbery in a botched bid in Las Vegas to retrieve items that he says were stolen from him after his acquittal in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.

