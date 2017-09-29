Suspects sought in deadly robbery at North Las Vegas AM/PM

North Las Vegas police block off parking lot of convenience store where a deadly robbery took place on Sept. 16, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

North Las Vegas police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal robbery in mid-September.

Detectives said 38-year-old Michael (Michelle) Maria Falus was the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that hit and killed a Good Samaritan on Sept. 16.

Falus took several items from an AM/PM convenience store before she ran over the person trying to stop her, according to police.

Investigators also reported 43-year-old Larry Gray Junior was a passenger in the Jeep during the incident.

The SUV involved had California license plates, according to North Las Vegas police, and the two are believed to be in hiding in Southern California.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects was urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.