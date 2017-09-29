After recent arrest, 'Killer clown' victim's parents share memories

Police arrested a woman in a bizarre cold case in of Florida.

Twenty-seven years ago police said someone dressed as a clown walked up to Marlene Warren's door, handed her flowers and balloons, and then shot her. She died two days later at the hospital.

Warren's parents live in Las Vegas, and have been waiting for decades for a crack in the cold case.

"I can't fully understand how a person can go with flowers and balloons and hand it to her, she said "how nice" and actually shoot somebody. 'My gosh,' that's all I can say, it's disgusting," Warren's mother Shirley Twing said.

Twing said her daughter was full of life and loved people.

"We have not forgotten her and never will," she said.

After Marlene Warren was killed, investigators identified Shelia Keen as a suspect, but she was never arrested. Marlene's step-dad said nearly three decades later, they were starting think the cold case would never be solved.

"Hopeful but doubtful, (it was) a quarter century," Billy Twing said.

The case was re-opened three years ago, and on Tuesday, Sheila Keen was arrested Virginia and charged with first-degree murder. Detectives in Florida said new DNA technology gave them the evidence they needed.

Investigators also learned Shelia Keen had married Marlene Warren's former husband, Michael. They were suspected of having an affair around the time Marlene was killed.

Her family said this arrest was the news they had been waiting for.

"I was elated," Shirley Twing said.

Marlene's mom thanked police for staying on the case. She said it's one step closer to her and her family finally finding justice.

"When it's all over, it will be closure," she said.

"When the hammer goes down like that, when the oak hits the oak. Guilty, then it's done," Billy Twing added.

