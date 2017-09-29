Man stabbed in robbery at Jack in the Box near Ann and Decatur

An employee at a Jack in the Box was stabbed during a robbery attempt. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

A man was stabbed during a robbery attempt at a Jack in the Box restaurant at Ann Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to police.

The man, an employee there, was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, North Las Vegas Police said.

Police said officers are searching for two male suspects in the case.

