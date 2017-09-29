Man stabbed in robbery at Jack in the Box near Ann and Decatur - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man stabbed in robbery at Jack in the Box near Ann and Decatur

Posted: Updated:
An employee at a Jack in the Box was stabbed during a robbery attempt. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) An employee at a Jack in the Box was stabbed during a robbery attempt. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A man was stabbed during a robbery attempt at a Jack in the Box restaurant at Ann Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to police.

The man, an employee there, was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, North Las Vegas Police said. 

Police said officers are searching for two male suspects in the case. 

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.