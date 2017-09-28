OJ Simpson ordering new iPhone, watches football, waits to be released

O.J. Simpson is expected to soon be making the trip from northern Nevada to southern Nevada as he gets ready to be released from prison. Simpson is close to finishing his sentence at Lovelock Correctional Center, but the Nevada Department of Corrections said he will be transferred to High Desert State Prison, just outside of Las Vegas, for release.

NDOC spokesperson Brooke Keast said Wednesday the process and documents have not yet been finalized for Simpson's release after he spent nine years behind bars for an armed robbery conviction.

As of Thursday, it was still unclear when Simpson will be transported and on what day he will be released. Keast has intentionally refused to answer questions about the specifics of his release.

Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, said that's probably for the best. He has represented Simpson since 2010, after Simpson’s conviction.

"This idea of High Desert State Prison? Okay," LaVergne said. "You guys are getting information from the Nevada Department of Corrections. Alright. That's fine. I'm not verifying or confirming or denying his move until he tells me that he's being moved to High Desert ... I think his concern is about everyone else. He doesn't want people getting in car accidents. He doesn't want people running over someone because they were trying to run him down."

Just outside the prison walls

Indian Springs, just down the street, is the closest city to High Desert State Prison. The small town has a population of just 991 people. It has one bar and one convenience store. The people who live there said they aren't used to attention from the media, and they're not used to Simpson being in their backyard.

Ray Priner, whose wife owns Fay's Country Store on Clark Lane, said he wouldn't let Simpson through the door if he wanted to stop by for a snack on the way home.

"I don't need his money ... Lock the doors. We don't trust him. I got young daughters out here," Priner said. "It would sure be nice if the local people knew when he got out and where he was going. That would be nice to know. I don't know what the big dark secret is. I think he should go back to California or Florida."

Priner said most prisoners don't stop in Indian Springs on their way out of prison; they just head directly to Las Vegas.

"Well, (he) wouldn't like it out here," resident John Walrath said. "We all carry guns."

Walrath, like many in Indian Springs, said he stills believe Simpson got away with murder in California.

"What he did was wrong, but to shake his hand would be awesome. I mean, that's OJ Simpson," Walrath said. "I have love for him because of what he did as a football player. I have hatred towards him for what he got away with. There's a big difference."

"He got away with it, but he didn't get away with it in Nevada," Priner said. "We got him."

Football, iPhones, and life after prison

LaVergne said he will not be there when Simpson is released, but he will certainly continue to give his client advice if it's welcomed. He said he believes Simpson will stay away from social media and just focus on his family in Florida.

"He feels really, really good. Very, very optimistic. It's football season, so he's watching his football games," LaVergne said. "He's going to have a camera. He's already told me he's ordering the latest iPhone, so he's probably going to have a nicer iPhone than I have because I'm not upgrading mine until it breaks ... but he's definitely going to have an iPhone, and he told me that. That's something I can tell you as an exclusive here, right now. Mr. Simpson is getting the iPhone."



Oct. 1 is the date a state parole board set in July when it approved release for the 70-year-old Simpson. NDOC said it will not release Simpson over the weekend due to staffing.

"I'm not going to gamble. I'm not going to bet on it, but I do believe that he's going to have perfect performance on parole," LaVergne said. "He'll enjoy the remaining years of his twilight. We don't know how long he has."

