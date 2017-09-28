Armed robber escapes Subway on Pecos and Tropicana

Police said they are investigating a robbery at the Subway restaurant on Pecos and Tropicana. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

Metro Police said they're searching for an armed robber who targeted and fled a Subway restaurant at Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road.

Officers responded to the case at 5:20 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured, police said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.