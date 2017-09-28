Dog and owner reunited in Henderson after four years and thousands of miles apart.

A dog and her owner were reunited after more than four years apart. The Henderson Animal Shelter said staff was able to use microchip technology to bring the pair together after all this time, and from thousands of miles away.

The dog, Emmy, disappeared from her Orlando home four years ago. Two weeks ago, someone turned her into the animal shelter in Henderson. Animal control staff scanned Emmy and found out she was micro chipped. They were able to find a phone number and email address. A woman in Florida got the email and said she was shocked that Emmy was found in Nevada after all this time.

"She said, 'I'm pretty sure you guys have my dog. I got a notification from the microchip company, I have no idea how it got there,’” Henderson Animal Control’s Danielle Harney said.

The shelter said they've reunited many pets and owners thanks to micro chipping, but owners have to keep contact information updated or it doesn't work.

“It's a collar without a tag. It doesn't do any good unless that tag with the current phone number's on the animal,” Harney said.

