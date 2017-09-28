Metro changes policy after deadly officer-involved shooting at UMC

In the matter of one minute, a man in Metro's custody at University Medical Center grabbed the taser that he threatened an officer and security guard with before an officer-involved shooting. Since that incident, Las Vegas Metro police said they have changed their policy.

On Sunday, the suspect, identified as Cody O'Bryan, called the communication center and said he was feeling suicidal. He said he was going to "blast it out with the officers" adding, he had a pistol with nine rounds.

Responding officers discovered O'Bryan had a warrant from parole and probation for gross misdemeanor and attempted battery with substantial bodily harm., so they arrested him and took him to the Clark County Detention Center. O'Bryan was found to be too intoxicated and was taken to University Medical Center by Officer Thomas Rybacki.

While at the hospital, a corrections officer dropped off a duty bag containing restraints, a radio, and taser. The bag would be used by the relief officer, who generally is on overtime and comes from home. The bag was placed underneath the sink in the hospital room.

O'Bryan was restrained by his ankle and wrist to the hospital bed. At one point, O'Bryan urinated on himself, so the hospital bed sheet and his clothing needed to be changed. Officer Rybacki assisted him into a hospital gown and changed his restraint to only his right ankle and the hospital bed.

Officer Rybacki left the room for a short time leaving the duty bag under the sink. O'Bryan then got off the bed and laid his head on the floor next to the duty bag that was under the sink. At 4:04 a.m., O'Bryan removed the taser from the bag and placed it on his left side behind the bed and out of sight. One minute later, Officer Rybacki entered the room and removed the bag, placing it in the hallway.

At 4:10 a.m., a nurse, and security guard entered the room without Officer Rybacki and O'Bryan pointed the taser at the security guard. Officer Rybacki then entered the room and O'Bryan pointed the taser in his direction. Rybacki stepped out and told O'Bryan to drop the taser. He stepped back in and fired one round at O'Bryan. O'Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro said O'Bryan attempted to pull the trigger on the taser, but he didn't realize there is a safety mechanism on the taser. The taser can leave a person incapacitated, which the department said is extremely dangerous for an officer.

Metro said the department does a good job at instilling staff to foresee any potential issues where they may have gaps in policy and procedure. However, officers can't oversee every issue due to the human element.

Metro said after this incident, "there will never be another duty bag placed in a room with a prisoner in the hospital."

If O'Bryan had survived the shooting he would have charges including assault on a protected person by a prisoner and misdemeanor assault. Metro said O'Bryan had several priors in Nevada including petty larceny, trespass, possession of drugs, assault with a deadly weapon and more. There have been 16 prior Critical Incident Team responses from Metro involving O'Bryan and seven related attempted suicide incidents in Henderson.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.