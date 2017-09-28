School bus and semi-truck crash in Needles - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

School bus and semi-truck crash in Needles

NEEDLES, CA (FOX5) -

California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a crash near Needles Thursday. 

The incident occurred at 12:48 p.m. on U.S. 95 southbound and mile marker 51. 

According to California Highway Patrol's website, a school bus and semi-truck collided. 

Details on possible injuries were not immediately known. 

The Clark County School District confirmed the bus is not from the district. 

