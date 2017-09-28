School bus and semi-truck crash in Needles

California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a crash near Needles Thursday.

The incident occurred at 12:48 p.m. on U.S. 95 southbound and mile marker 51.

According to California Highway Patrol's website, a school bus and semi-truck collided.

Details on possible injuries were not immediately known.

The Clark County School District confirmed the bus is not from the district.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.