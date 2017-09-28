Metro investigating deadly officer-involved shooting near US 95, - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro investigating deadly officer-involved shooting near US 95, Jones

Posted: Updated:
Metro is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 28, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) Metro is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 28, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning. 

The incident occurred at in the area of U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard. 

Police said the call originated as an attempted suicide at 10:29 a.m. 

One person was shot by an officer and has been pronounced deceased, police said. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

