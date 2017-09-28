Metro investigating deadly officer-involved shooting near US 95, Jones

Metro is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 28, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at in the area of U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard.

Police said the call originated as an attempted suicide at 10:29 a.m.

One person was shot by an officer and has been pronounced deceased, police said.

In the area of 95 and Jones, police confirm one person is dead, shot down by a Metro officer... more details to come. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/65cudbq1th — Chernéy Amhara FOX5 (@CherneyAmharaTV) September 28, 2017

Further details were not immediately released.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.