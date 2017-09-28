Cox offers free calls to parts of Mexico struck by September qua - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cox offers free calls to parts of Mexico struck by September quake

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Free calls to portions of Mexico affected by a powerful September earthquake are available for Cox Customers. 

Cox Communications announced calls can be made to areas of Mexico that were impacted by a Sept. 19 quake at no extra charge.

This free calling opportunity is automatic for all Cox Digital Telephone customers with a Cox Long Distance service plan, according to a company media release. 

The service will be applied to an account for calls made to Mexico City, Puebla, Morelos, and Chiapas.

Mexico is in the process of recovering after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the central portion of the country.    

Cox said this opportunity will be available until Oct. 10.

