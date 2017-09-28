EDC Las Vegas tickets to go on sale

Tickets for the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas go on sale Thursday at noon.

The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 18 through May 20.

Three-day general admission passes start at $325 before taxes and three-day VIP passes are $699 before taxes and fees.

On Saturday, fans will also have the option to take part in a layaway plan starting at $49.90 for General Admission Early Owl tickets, followed by a six-month payment plan of $59.85 per month. All layaway prices include tax, fees, shopping and a $10 layaway charge. Plans for three-day VIP passes start at $89.90 with additional payment. The plans are available starting at 11:59 p.m.

Once Early Owl tickets sell out, additional ticket tiers are available including Wise Owl starting at $340 and Later Owl starting at $355. Layaway plans will also be available for the tiers.

The festival is also rolling out tent and RV camping, a new shuttle provider, early-entry opening ceremonies and extended hours.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the festival, visit lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com.

