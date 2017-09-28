Las Vegas among U.S. cities vying for Amazon headquarters

As Amazon's search for a location for its second US headquarters continues, some cities hoping to attract the online retailer are getting creative.

For example, Tuscon sent a 21-foot Cactus as a symbol of the growth potential Amazon could have in the desert.

The City of Las Vegas, which is also vying for the headquarters, won't be sending anything according to Mayor Carolyn Goodman. "If they don't see the advantages of being in Las Vegas, shame on them. Because, of course, we have Tony Hsieh here and Zappos which they have purchased. In fact Amazon owns property in the downtown. And this is a place of innovation. We're totally into technology," said Goodman.

In the City of Philadelphia, it's reported that the Wharton School of Business is challenging students to pitch the city to Amazon. And the Mayor Ottawa even flew to Amazon's headquarters in Seattle to get as close to it as he could for a little osmosis.

Cities have until October 19th to get their applications to Amazon. The company has requirements including that cities have a population of at least one million and have an international airport.

