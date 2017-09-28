Armed suspects sought in robbery at Walgreens in east Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of an armed robbery at an east Las Vegas Walgreens on Spet. 28, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are on the hunt for two suspects wanted in an armed robbery of a Walgreens drugstore in the east part of town Thursday.

Metro said they were called to the scene of a robbery call before 6:30 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 4470 E. Bonanza Rd., near Lamb Boulevard.

Two men entered the store with their faces covered and armed with handguns, according to police.

Authorities said the men made contact with store employees to access the safe at the store. When officers arrived at the scene the robbers fled.

Additional units were then called to assist in the search for the suspects, according to Metro.

Viewers informed FOX5 that a heavy police presence was seen in a neighborhood behind the store for most of the morning.

Officers did not release any further immediate information on this incident.

Stay with FOX5 for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.