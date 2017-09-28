Driver strikes Metro motorcycle during traffic stop

A Metro officer was involved in a crash on Sept. 28, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving an officer Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

According to Metro, the officer was off of his motorcycle after stopping a vehicle when another vehicle struck the motorcycle.

No injuries were reported, Metro said.

Traffic restrictions were in place during the investigation.

