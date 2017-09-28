1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Pebble Road and Eastern Avenue

One person was killed and three were injured in a crash on Sept. 27, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

One person is dead and three were injured in a crash on Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road Wednesday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the scene at around 10:40 p.m. Roads were closed in the area as police investigated.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.