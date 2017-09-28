1 dead, 3 injured in crash on Pebble Road and Eastern Avenue - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 dead, 3 injured in crash on Pebble Road and Eastern Avenue

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One person is dead and three were injured in a crash on Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road Wednesday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the scene at around 10:40 p.m. Roads were closed in the area as police investigated.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.