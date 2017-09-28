Harrah's vacationers burglarized while sleeping

Police are investigating a burglary at Harrah's Casino. Hotel guests tell FOX5 it all happened in their hotel room while they were sleeping.

Jose Gesteium and Josh Doe were in Las Vegas for a convention. They say they skipped the partying and went to bed early Monday night. When they woke up, they realized they’d been burglarized.

“We were getting up in the morning to get coffee and my colleague actually pointed out that he couldn't find his wallet, nor could I find mine on the dresser, and then my phone was removed from where it was charging at,” Josh said.

The men say they had turned the TV up loudly while they slept to drown out the noise of the strip. Unfortunately, they say that also drowned out the noise of the burglar.

“First things first you know we gotta protect ourselves and valuables and possessions and material stuff can get replaced but you know the fact is when you're woken up with a stranger in your room where you feel you're within a room that you're probably gonna be somewhat secured and find a stranger in there? Who knows what can go through people's minds,” Jose said.

Jose and Josh say they went to Harrah’s management but didn’t get much help.

“They really didn't seem to care. No apologies, no ‘hey we'd like to help you out’ or ‘are you okay?’ There was no concern. It was very scripted,” Josh said.

They say Harrah’s referred them to Metro, and Metro told them they had more burglary reports from that same night at Harrah’s.

“My concern is, thanks be to God, nothing happened to us, but you know public safety, they should be concerned about that,” Jose said.

Harrah’s did not have a statement to provide.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.