'Golden Knights Express' offers affordable rides for fans

The Vegas Golden Knights partnered with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to offer the "Golden Knights Express," an affordable way to travel to home games at T-Mobile Arena this season.

“We are committed to ensuring an enjoyable game day experience for our fans,” Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said. “The routes offered through the Golden Knights Express will provide our fans with additional options for arriving to and departing our home games in a convenient manner. We are extremely pleased to partner with the RTC on this endeavor and look forward to working with them on providing outstanding service to our fans throughout the valley.”

Four routes will travel non-stop the the arena, charging normal fares. They'll pick up and drop off at a stop where Frank Sinatra Drive connects to an access road north of the Excalibur parking garage, the team said. From that stop, it's about a 10 minute walk to the arena.

The bus will make three trips before and three after for fans to and from these locations:

Route 605 –Summerlin Golden Knights Express

Starting point: J.W. Marriott Las Vegas, Rampart Casino (221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89145)

Departure Times Prior to Game Start: Two hours; one hour and 40 minutes; and one hour and 20 minutes

Estimated length of ride: 40 minutes

Route 606 –Henderson Golden Knights Express

Starting point: PT’s Ranch (2430 E. Pebble Rd., Henderson, NV)

Departure Times Prior to Game Start: One hour and 45 minutes; one hour and 25 minutes; and one hour and 5 minutes

Estimated length of ride: 25 minutes

Route 607 –Centennial Hills Golden Knights Express

Starting Point: Centennial Hills Transit Center and Park & Ride (7313 Grand Montecito Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149)

Departure Times Prior to Game Start: Two hours and five minutes; one hour and 45 minutes; and one hour and 25 minutes

Estimated length of ride: 45 minutes

Route 608 –Southwest Golden Knights Express

Starting Point: Born and Raised Las Vegas (7260 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas, NV 89113)

Departure Times Prior to Game Start: One hour and 50 minutes; one hour and 30 minutes; and one hour and 10 minutes

Estimated length of ride: 30 minutes

