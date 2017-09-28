OJ Simpson release could be as early as Monday

A Nevada prisons official said a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday from a facility near Las Vegas.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Wednesday the process and documents had not yet been finalized for Simpson's release after he spent nine years behind bars for an armed robbery conviction.

“He’s looking forward to the next couple of weeks to get out,” Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne said.

LaVergne has represented Simpson since 2010, after Simpson’s conviction. Simpson served nine years of a nine to 33-year sentence for an armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas.

“He learned a lot in those nine years,” LaVergne said.

He said Simpson is counting down the days.

“He already told me he’s going to order the latest iPhone so he’s going to have a nicer iPhone than I have,” LaVergne said. “[He is looking forward to] fresh seafood. He loves seafood.”

Keast said Simpson remains at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. She said he would be moved to High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas for release.

A close Simpson friend, Tom Scotto, would only say that Simpson is scheduled to be released "shortly after" Oct. 1.

Oct. 1 is the date a state parole board set in July when it approved release for the 70-year-old Simpson.

The 70-year-old plans to return to Florida where he will avoid the lime light, according to LaVergne.

FOX5 also asked LaVergne if the former football star will explore the option of a book deal.

“He hasn’t [though about it] at all,” LaVergne said. “He’s expressed an interest of ‘I get to hug my family on the outside.’”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.