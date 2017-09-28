Celebrate 'National Coffee Day' with these caffeinated deals

Many Las Vegans are used to working at all hours of the day in a city that never sleeps. Now, long days can get better with a nice cup of caffeinated goodness on National Coffee Day.

Businesses in the Valley are rewarding coffee lovers with hot deals all day on Sept. 29. Start the weekend wide-awake with any of the following freebies:

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf are offering $1 specialty drinks from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for your afternoon pick-me-up. Stop by any Valley location to take advantage of this sweet deal that won't break the bank.

Dunkin' Donuts lovers can grab a medium hot coffee and get the second one free. Don't forget the cream and sugar! Add a freshly baked donut to the mix to make the day even brighter.

FOX5 will continue to add to this list of deals as we receive more information from participating businesses.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.