Skeletal remains found near Pahrump

Metro Police and the Nye County Sheriff's Office are investigating what appear to be human skeletal remains found Wednesday afternoon, Metro said.

The body was found in a remote area on Wheeler Pass Road near Highway 160 two miles east of Pahrump. Investigators have to confirm the remains are indeed human and then determine the cause of death, police said.

