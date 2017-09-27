'Shop for Success' sale helps women find low-cost professional clothes

A Las Vegas organization will host an affordable clothing sale for women to find the professional garments they need for work or their next interview.

Dress for Success Southern Nevada is the mastermind behind pop-up sale 'Shop for Success,' an event that makes shopping on a budget a breeze for women looking for the latest professional fashions.

The two-day event takes place at Spring Valley High School on Oct. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers can expect deals on new and nearly new sweaters, blouses, dresses, jackets and many accessories starting at $6.

On Sunday, shoppers can purchase a shopping bag for $25 and fill it up with items.

Both cash and credit cards are accepted at the sale.

According to a release, all funds raised at the excess inventory sale will benefit the Dress for Success Southern Nevada organization.

