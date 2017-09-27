Henderson high school may start drug testing students in sports and activities

Foothill High School in Henderson may start random drug testing for students who participate in sports and extra curricular activities.
Under this program, every student who is in a sport or extra curricular activity would pay a one time fee of $10 and give consent for a random drug and alcohol tests.
"I'm not opposed to it, as long as it's used correctly," parent Sharon Flick said.
Flick's daughter is a sophomore at Foothill High, who's involved in band and video production.
"I don't think my daughters going to have to worry about it, because I know what my kid is doing, but there's parents that don't," Flick said.
Under the program, all students who participate in sports or other activities would pay a one time $10 fee to cover the cost of the drug and alcohol testing. About 15 students would be randomly tested each week. Parents could also choose to enroll any student in the program.
"I think most students don't really mind that much to be honest, because the chances of getting drug tested are really low. But it's still like a chance, so it keeps kids out of trouble," student Justin Wig said.
Meanwhile, Flick said parents in the band booster club shared both questions and concerns over the testing.
"I think we're all concerned when something new comes down. We want to make sure that kids are not targeted, make sure it's random, it's not targeting one group verses another group, making it fair," she said.
"If it protects our children from doing something that could damage them permanently, then you know what I'm all for that," Flick added.
A CCSD spokesperson said some other schools have already implemented similar programs, including Green Valley High School.
If the school board votes to approve the program, it will go into effect immediately at Foothill High this school year.
Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >
A man looking to buy a laptop was robbed and shot at instead near Jones Boulevard and Windmill Lane Tuesday, according to Metro Police.More >
A man looking to buy a laptop was robbed and shot at instead near Jones Boulevard and Windmill Lane Tuesday, according to Metro Police.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >
A woman was forcibly removed from a Southwest flight on Tuesday after she claimed to have a life-threatening pet allergy but refused to leave the plane.More >
A woman was forcibly removed from a Southwest flight on Tuesday after she claimed to have a life-threatening pet allergy but refused to leave the plane.More >
Medical examiners identified two men killed in a crash in Las Vegas Tuesday night.More >
Medical examiners identified two men killed in a crash in Las Vegas Tuesday night.More >
A female pedestrian was killed and another woman was injured after they were struck by a car in west Las Vegas Tuesday night.More >
A female pedestrian was killed and another woman was injured after they were struck by a car in west Las Vegas Tuesday night.More >
A new study found that Nevada had the second highest number of deadly domestic violence cases in the country.More >
A new study found that Nevada had the second highest number of deadly domestic violence cases in the country.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >