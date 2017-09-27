Nevada State College awarded $2.7 million grant for Hispanic-Serving Institution program

The U.S. Department of Education awarded a multi-million dollar grant to Nevada State College as a part of the Hispanic-Serving Institutions program, according to a release.

NSC is one of 20 schools that were awarded the $2.7 million Title V Grant, making it the largest grant the college has received in its history, a release said. In addition, NSC is one of four Nevada System of Higher Education institutions designated as an HSI, but the first to receive an HSI grant. Other designated HSI schools include University of Nevada, Las Vegas, College of Southern Nevada and Truckee Meadows Community College.

"The Board of Regents congratulates Nevada State College on this significant grant," said Kevin Page, Chair of the NSHE Board of Regents. "The award demonstrates the importance of the Board and State initiatives to build our higher education institutions as Hispanic-Serving Institutions to prepare for this rapidly growing population in Nevada."

In order for a higher-learning institution to qualify for the developing HSI program, at least 50 percent of the school's student population must be eligible for financial aid and more than 25 percent of the students must be Hispanic.

Sixty-four percent of NSC students receive financial aid and 32 percent are Hispanic, a release said. The college became eligible to apply for the HSI designation in the fall of 2015 once it met the requirements of the program.

Learning institutions designated as HSI's receive assistance from the developing HSI program to expand opportunities for Hispanic students.

Aside from qualifying through the program's percentage requirements, NSC's teaching initiative 'Cultivando Mentes' (Cultivating Minds), was a significant factor in determining the institution's eligibility for the multi-million dollar award.

This year the developing HSI program focused on schools that "promote the teacher profession for Hispanic students," a release said. NSC plans to utilize the grant to expand and enhance its teacher education program. The institution's goal is to "cultivate culturally inspired and community-minded teachers who can meet the language and achievement needs of increasingly diverse classrooms."

In addition, the grant will also be used to attract Hispanic students into an education pathway, assist with teaching competency exam preparations and decrease degree completion time for students.

Anyone searching for further details on NSC's HSI designation can visit their website.

