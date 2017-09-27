La Bonita Supermarkets donates thousands to American Red Cross

A Las Vegas Hispanic market chain donated thousands of dollars to the American Red Cross in the wake of multiple natural disasters that have altered the lives of Americans, Mexicans and Puerto Ricans over the last month.

La Bonita Supermarkets made a $30,000 donation to the Red Cross to assist with disaster relief efforts on September 26. The money is intended to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Irma and the Mexico City earthquakes.

The well-known supermarket released the following statement regarding the donation:

"La Bonita Supermarkets is proud to give back to its community. When disaster strikes it takes efforts of many to respond to a community in crisis. La Bonita Supermarkets was able to support the American Red Cross, and provided some monetary assistance to the many in need. La Bonita Supermarkets wants to collaborate and help families at risk in the different cities of disaster with its donation."

Hurricane Harvey made landfall August 25 causing mass destruction and extreme flooding in Houston. Over a period of four days, over 40 inches fell in the city and surrounding areas of eastern Texas. Hurricane Irma was also a powerful system that affected Florida and Caribbean islands including Cuba, Puerto Rico, Cape Verde and Bahamas.

Puerto Rico was affected a second time when Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island causing Harvey-level flooding and highly destructive winds. Mexico City suffered mass casualties after a 7.1 earthquake struck the heavily populated metropolis. Over 300 people were killed and dozens of building toppled to the ground.

Anyone who would like to donate should visit the American Red Cross Disaster Relief website.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.