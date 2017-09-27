Las Vegas job hunters seek opportunities at career fairs

Job fair numbers in the last few years (FOX5).

Job applications and job searches seem to be happening mostly online these days, but job seekers and recruiters told FOX5 they prefer hiring face to face.

"You can actually have an engaging conversation with someone as opposed to trying to figure something out through a computer or an application," Koel Jones said.

Jones told FOX5 she has gotten plenty of job offers by attending career fairs.

According to statistics website Statista, the number of people going to job fairs has gone up in the last 10 years.

Last spring, 11.87 million people visited a job fair.

Recruiters like those at MGM Resorts International told FOX5 job fairs help speed up the process of finding eligible employees.

"We're looking for leadership, we're looking for managers, we're looking for somebody that can step into those types of roles," said Steven Flak from MGM.

MGM was one of multiple companies who attended a two day job fair at Tuscany Suites and Casino. Other companies present include Caesars Entertainment, The Cosmopolitan and Morgan Stanley among others.

Career Fairs Happening Soon

18th Annual Premiere Sales job fair

Oct. 5th 1130a-2p at Palace Station

Security sales, pharmaceutical sales, retail and financial positions

Hire Live job fair at Sun Coast

Oct. 12th 9a-12p

Fortune 500 companies

Choice Career Fair

Oct. 18th 11a-2p at Sunset Station

Retail, customer service mangers hiring for Las Vegas area

Las Vegas job fair

Nov. 1st at Palace Station

12p-3p

*List of employers not listed just yet

