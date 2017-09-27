New virtual training device could attract more doctors to the Vegas Valley

UNLV is using new technology to simulate surgery in its medical school. (FOX5)

Surgeons have to be careful and precise, and if they make one wrong move, it can cause serious issues. But residents at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine get a little more leeway because of a new tool called VirtaMed Aurtho S.

“It really is virtual surgery,” Doctor Michael Dobbs, Chair of UNLV School of Medicine’s Department of Orthodontics said. “You get the sensation that you would in an operating room.”

Dobbs said the device enhances hand-eye coordination and replicates what people would see in the operating room.

“The sounds the feel ... everything," he said.

He added, if medical residents hit the wrong area using the machine, it’ll bleed, just like it would with a human patient.

As the medical school residents complete different scenarios, all of their movements are recorded and then scored.

This device is new and nationwide, only 10 schools have it, including UNLV.

“Instead of just standing behind and watching, they know exactly what we’re doing,” Dobbs said. “If we let them put their hands on the instrument, they just know where to go.”

Dobbs said this type of state-of-the-art equipment is what attracted talent like Doctor Tyler Kent to the valley. Kent went to medical school at Georgetown and said even at an established medical school like Georgetown, there was no virtual surgery training.

“We get so much more attention and so many more learning opportunities as residents out here ... than I would've had, say at a program like Georgetown. So being able to really just get in from the gate and get your hands dirty has been huge," Kent said.

Educators at UNLV’s School of Medicine said the new device brings in new opportunity.

“With technology like this, it really gives the residents and future applicants an understanding of what we’re committed to and we’re committed to training our residents to be the best and it’s definitely a great attractor for our future residents," Adnan Mohsin, UNLV’s Surgical Simulation Coordinator said.

It could attract talent not only for the school, but for the entire Las Vegas valley.

“You attract the top,” Dobbs said. “The brightest throughout the country and you do it by offering that level of training. I want this to be a place that when I’m growing older 20 years from now. I trust the medical community here.”

Doctors said the machine costs more than $100,000, but that it is a very important investment.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.