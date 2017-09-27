Metro investigating suspicious item near Sahara and Valley View - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro investigating suspicious item near Sahara and Valley View

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a suspicious item Wednesday. 

Officers responded to the incident at 11:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. 

Partial road closures are in place in the area of Sahara and Rye Street. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.