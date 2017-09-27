Man arrested in connection with deadly fight at Las Vegas apartment

A man arrested for murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas apartment complex killed a man during a fight, according to an arrest report.

Cory Nixon, 23, was arrested on Sept. 23 for open murder, attempted murder, and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Nixon’s arrest report stated he went to his sister’s apartment to help her move out of the unit she shared with her boyfriend. At one point, the pair argued and his sister left the apartment.

Nixon claimed that nearly an hour later, his sister’s boyfriend was leaving Nixon’s apartment and he said, “the dudes are right here.” Nixon stepped out and started talking to the guys when a few more showed up and Nixon locked himself in his apartment.

The guys attempted to break into the apartment and Nixon grabbed a tool that is used to ream the hole in a car tire before it’s plugged in. Nixon left the apartment and started to stab people.

Nixon claimed another man, identified as Michael Reiger, had his wife by the hair during the fight and his brother pointed a gun at him so he would let go of Nixon’s wife. Nixon claimed his brother shot Reiger. Nixon said he was struck in the head during the fight and the other men were armed with handguns. Nixon said his brother dropped the gun and he threw the tire tool out of his truck window when he left the scene.

Police said evidence did not fit Nixon’s story. He had no injuries. Police could not find the tire tool used in the stabbing.

Police said a group of people was assisting his sister move out of her apartment and Nixon arrived there with a group that attacked his sister’s friends on April 27. Nixon admitted to stabbing two people, Reiger, and another victim.

Reiger died during the incident.

