Metro identifies officer involved in deadly shooting at UMC

Las Vegas Metro police investigate an officer-involved shooting at UMC on Sept. 25, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

The officer involved in a deadly shooting at University Medical Center Monday has been identified.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Officer Thomas Rybacki was involved in the emergency room shooting at the hospital.

Police said the suspect, pointed a taser, left in his room by a corrections officer, at a security guard and Officer Rybacki before he was shot.

Rybacki has been employed with the department since Sept. 2014.

He is assigned to the community policing division, Spring Valley Area Command and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of hte investigation.

