Man killed at Las Vegas condo complex identified

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a condo complex on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 24, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a condo complex on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 24, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The coroner's office identified a man killed at a condominium complex off Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 25-year-old Darrion Bolden died from a gunshot wound to the back. The manner was ruled a homicide. 

Police said Bolden was struck by gunfire while he was in the underground parking lot at the Manhattan Condominiums at 30 East Serene Avenue

Homicide detectives said it appeared the incident was targeted and evidence suggested it was gang-related or a prostitution dispute. 

