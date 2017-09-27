Senior Softball USA Masters Tournament comes to Las Vegas

The softball fields in local parks will be getting a lot of use over the next week.

For the 6th year, the Senior Softball USA “Masters Tournament” is back in Las Vegas and with 612 teams playing, that’s roughly $27 million pumped into the local economy.

The tournament partnered with the Las Vegas Senior Softball Association to be able to put on a tournament of this size.

Ages of players range from 40 to 85. And if you’re 40 and cringing at the thought you’re a “senior,” you're not. The tournament allows a 40 masters program to get and keep them interested for when they’re eligible for the senior master's program.

The cost per team to enter the tournament is $749 but that is split between 15 players per team. And, almost all teams are eligible for some type of sponsorship to offset the cost.

Want to play? Visit www.lvssa.com.

