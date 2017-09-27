The Latest: Man gets prison time for shooting Vegas officer

Teag Fox listens to proceedings in a Las Vegas courtroom during a hearing Dec. 22, 2015. (FOX5)

The Latest on the sentencing of a man convicted of wounding a Las Vegas police officer in December 2015 (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 to 40 years in state prison for shooting a veteran Las Vegas police officer responding to an unrelated call for service at an apartment building.

Prosecutor John Giordani says the officer, Officer Gregory Sedminik, talked the December 2015 incident during Wednesday's sentencing of Teag Lanier Fox.

Fox's lawyer didn't immediately respond to messages.

Giordani sought the maximum 24 to 61 years in prison for Fox, who was found guilty in July of attempted murder, battery and weapon counts.

Fox reportedly asked Sedminik if he was there to kill him before he fired three shots, wounding Sedminik in the arm and torso.

Fox was found after a four-hour manhunt, hiding in a golf course community several miles away.

Sedminik is now 54 and still a police officer after 20 years.

