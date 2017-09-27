Safety concerns outside courthouse remain as murder trial moves on

The trial of Asa Brown, accused of killing Jesse Mann, continued Tuesday at the Clark County Regional Justice Center. A day before, police said a woman was waiting by the parking garage across from the Clark County Regional Justice Center to strike witness Queva Staford down.

Witnesses of the crash said Queva Staford, a possible relative of the murder victim, was leaving the courtroom after being called in for regular court proceedings.

Police said she walked down these steps to leave, but as she stood near the sidewalk she was struck by a car, on purpose.

Police said Shaquilla Brown-Stafford was behind the wheel, witnesses believe Shaquilla Brown-Stafford is related to Asa Brown, the man on trial for murder.

It was all too close for comfort for valley attorney Andre Lagomarsino.

"I just couldn't believe that sort of a thing would happen," Lagomarsino said.

Queva Staford was injured and was released from the hospital, expected to be okay, but the crime had some questioning the level of security downtown.

"In the old days with the mob there was some more of that going on," Lagomarsino said. "You heard about witnesses and sometimes judges and attorneys getting taken out across the country, but it really hit close to home."

He said he still feels safe inside the courthouse and has noticed increase in security.

"They're very strict with security protocols they're the best professionals we have." "Sometimes you just can't control what happens outside the courthouse."

Others who spend time near the courthouse said they do have safety concerns.

"I see a lot people come out of court fighting arguing," Charles Tatum, who walks by the area often said. "The Marshall has to take people out different ways."

He said he believes adding a bollard or barrier downtown like those on the Strip could help avoid situations like what happened to Queva Staford.

"It is a good idea because you've got crazy people and you never know what they are up to," Tatum said.

County court officials said there is always a strategy in place to ensure the safety of the courthouse especially in high profile cases.

