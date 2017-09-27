Report: Nevada No. 2 most dangerous state for women

Lisa Lynn Chapman of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence discusses Nevada statistics (FOX5).

A new study found that Nevada had the second highest number of deadly domestic violence cases in the country.

“It’s just so sad, I don’t understand it,” Melissa Macias said. According to police, Macias’ daughter, Diana, died from domestic violence in December 2016.

According to police, Macias’ her daughter's body was found outside a central Las Vegas apartment building.

“It still shocks me sometimes,” Macias said.

Diana's abusive boyfriend and the father of her two children, Salvador Gonzalez, strangled Diana to death, according to police. Macias said Diana was five months pregnant with their third child.

Sadly, Diana's story is not uncommon. A new report from the Violence Policy Center shows that Nevada has the second highest number of domestic violence deaths in the country.

“It reports on femicide,” said Lisa Lynn Chapman of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

The report identified 33 women killed by men in 2015. Of those women, 31 of 32 were killed by someone they knew, according to the report. Seventeen of those victims were killed by a husband, boyfriend or former partner.

“Part of it is the transiency,” Chapman said. “We have a lot of people coming in and out of town and they bring their problems with them. Part of it is we have very loose firearm laws.”

“I don’t know why it is or how it happens,” Macias said of the statistic.

Macias told FOX5 she will continue to share her story with the hopes of helping someone in the same situation her daughter was in.

Domestic Violence Resources:

Safe Nest

Safe House

Rape Crisis Center Las Vegas

