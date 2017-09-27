Las Vegas Golden Knights fans pack T-Mobile Arena

Vegas Golden Knights fans stroll through Toshiba Plaza before the first preseason game kicks off (FOX5).

Hundreds of fans packed Toshiba Plaza Tuesday night before the Vegas Golden Knights historic preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The game was the first time the puck dropped for a Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena, marking the first official home game for the Valley's first major league team.

"The NHL is here in Vegas, it makes us a real, legitimate, professional city," one Golden Knights fan said.

The team marked the occasion with music and games as fans line up to get into the arena. And it wasn't just Golden Knights fans joining in on the party. Fans of teams from across the NHL showed up to see the festivities and "scope out the competition," as one Edmonton Oilers fan put it.

As fans went into the arena, they were taking in the moment and hoping the Vegas Golden Knights would start its tenure at T-Mobile Arena on the right skate.

