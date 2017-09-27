Injured NHP Trooper case highlights problem 'red light runners'

An NHP trooper was injured by a "red light runner" Monday.

A Nevada State Trooper was hit by a man who ran a red light near Russell and the 215 Monday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials said "red light runners" are a big problem around the valley.

The National Coalition for Safer Roads named Las Vegas the fourth-most dangerous city in the U.S. for red light running behind Los Angeles, Houston, and Phoenix.

"If someone runs the red light it can be disastrous," Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Dash cam video showed a 27-year-old man running a red light and crashing into a 13-year veteran of NHP.

The trooper was taken to UMC for minor injuries but was released the same day.

The driver of the Honda was not injured and was issued a traffic citation.

"We've just been fortunate that all of our crashes recently haven't been major injuries to our troopers," Buratczuk said.

He said drivers should focus while they're on the road and obey signs and lights. He also recommended people drive on the defensive, pausing before taking off when their light turns green, and always wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.