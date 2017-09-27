Police investigate fatal crash near The Lakes Las Vegas

Police block roads due to fatal crash near Lakes area in Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A female pedestrian was killed and a woman was injured after being hit by a car in west Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the scene of the crash just after 8 p.m. on South Fort Apache Road and West Lake South Drive, near West Sahara Avenue.

According to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers, three pedestrians were crossing the road when a Chevrolet sedan struck two of them.

Police said the pedestrians were crossing the intersection in a crosswalk before the collision.

The pedestrian who passed away was a 71-year-old female, according to officers, she was pronounced deceased at the University Medical Center.

Another pedestrian, a 36-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and the third, a 70-year-old man, was not injured.

The driver of the of the Chevy stayed at the scene of the crash and authorities said the accident remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.