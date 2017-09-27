Police investigate fatal crash near The Lakes Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigate fatal crash near The Lakes Las Vegas

Police block roads due to fatal crash near Lakes area in Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 2017.
A female pedestrian was killed and a woman was injured after being hit by a car in west Las Vegas Tuesday night. 

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the scene of the crash just after 8 p.m. on South Fort Apache Road and West Lake South Drive, near West Sahara Avenue. 

According to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers, three pedestrians were crossing the road when a Chevrolet sedan struck two of them. 

Police said the pedestrians were crossing the intersection in a crosswalk before the collision.

The pedestrian who passed away was a 71-year-old female, according to officers, she was pronounced deceased at the University Medical Center.

Another pedestrian, a 36-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and the third, a 70-year-old man, was not injured. 

The driver of the of the Chevy stayed at the scene of the crash and authorities said the accident remains under investigation. 

