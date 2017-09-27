1 pedestrian dead, another injured near Fort Apache and Lake Sou - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 pedestrian dead, another injured near Fort Apache and Lake South Drive

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A female pedestrian was killed and another pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in west Las Vegas Tuesday night. 

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the scene at 8:03 p.m. on South Fort Apache Road and West Lake South Drive, near West Sahara Avenue. 

According to Lt. Grant Rogers, three pedestrians were crossing the road when a Toyota sedan struck two of them. 

Police did not specify if the pedestrians were crossing outside of a crosswalk.

Police said the other victim suffered serious injuries.

