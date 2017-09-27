Shopper wants laptop but gets robbed, shot at instead in SW Las Vegas

A man looking to buy a laptop was robbed and shot at instead near Jones Boulevard and Windmill Lane Tuesday, according to Metro Police.

Police responded to the 7700 block of Soda Canyon Street in southwest Las Vegas just after 3:00 p.m. where the victim said he was meeting someone to buy a laptop he had negotiated with on the marketplace website OfferUp.com.

When he got there, a man in his 20s came up to him, demanding money and a cell phone. Police said the thief took the cash and phone and ran off. The victim followed the robber with his car. The robber then pulled out a gun and fired three or four rounds at the victim, police said. Unscathed, the victim accelerated toward the shooter and hit him. The suspect dropped the gun, then found it, grabbed it, and ran off again, police said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The victim and his car weren't hit by gunfire.

Police said they're looking at fingerprints left on the victim's vehicle to try to identify the suspect.

