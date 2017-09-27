Metro investigating fatal crash on Warm Springs near Spencer Street

One person is dead after a crash on Warm Springs Road near Bruce Street Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:29 p.m. Heavy flames were visible there.

Police did not say what lead up to the crash or how many people were involved.

