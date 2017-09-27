2 killed in motorcycle-car crash on Warm Springs near Spencer Street

Two men are dead after a crash on Warm Springs Road near Bruce Street Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist and a 43-year-old Honda Civic driver, died at the scene, Metro said.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:29 p.m. Heavy flames were visible there.

Police said they don't know who was at fault.

