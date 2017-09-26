Las Vegas wedding chapels honor armed forces with free weddings

Las Vegas wedding chapels teamed up to offer free weddings and vow renewals for armed forces members on Veterans Day weekend.
The Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce sponsored the 'Las Vegas Marries the Military' contest, which is open to active duty service members and veterans who want to exchange vows in the marriage capital of the world.
Interested couples looking to ring the wedding bells in Las Vegas need to submit a 30-60 second video on what a wedding or vow renewal would mean to them.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 10. Wedding chapels will host the winning couple's nuptials on Nov. 10, the day before the Veterans Day holiday.
A total of 40 members of the LVWCC offered wedding services totaling at nearly $40,000. The chapels committed to giving away 25 weddings or vow renewals.
Additional details and video submission instructions can be found on www.marrythemilitary.vegas.
