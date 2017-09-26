Downtown Project helps host annual Kidz Street Festival and Fundraiser

Downtown Project and the 9th Bridge School are hosting the 2nd annual Kidz Street Festival and Fundraiser the last weekend of September.

The event will be held September 30 at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Western Hotel on 899 Fremont Street. People of all ages are encouraged to attend the festival to help support 9th Bridge School's STEAM program for students.

Attendees can expect food, games, rides and unique activities such as TinkerLab, Interactive Alley and even a petting zoo.

Sponsors and community partners that make the festival possible include Container Park, Zappos and Downtown Project to name a few.

Downtown's 9th Bridge School opened in 2011 and provides a unique learning path for students pursuing STEAM programs.

