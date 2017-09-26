Las Vegas taco stand targeted by 3 suspects in armed robbery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas taco stand targeted by 3 suspects in armed robbery

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Surveillance video stills show two of the robbery suspects moments before the robbery (LVMPD).
The armed suspects fled the scene in this white 4-door sedan (LVMPD).
Taqueria El Buen Pastor was targeted by armed robbers Sept. 25, 2017 (Google Maps).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Las Vegas Boulevard taco stand was targeted in an armed robbery by three suspects Monday night. 

Las Vegas Metro police said the suspects approached the stand 'Taqueria El Buen Pastor' pretending to be customers in the 500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near Bonanza Road. One of the suspects then pulled out a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money from the business. 

The suspects left the scene in a 4-door white sedan and were last seen driving eastbound on Bonanza Road, police said. The vehicle did not have a license plate and a spare tire sat in the rear passenger side. 

Metro described the suspects as male adults ranging from 20 to 30-years-old, 5'8" to 6'0" tall,  and weighing 150-200 pounds.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the LVMPD Robbery section at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stopper at 702-385-5555. 

