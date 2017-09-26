Metro seeks witness to Las Vegas robbery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro seeks witness to Las Vegas robbery

Metro released images of a witness to a robbery on Sept. 20, 2017. (Source: LVMPD) Metro released images of a witness to a robbery on Sept. 20, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a person who witnessed a robbery. 

Police said on Sept. 20 near the 8500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Rampart Boulevard the person was present at the time of the robbery and left the scene before detectives arrived. 

Although police said they do not know what the involvement may have been, they believe he will have more information that is pertinent to the investigation. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

